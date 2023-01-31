Former Congress leader Augustine D Marak on January 31 joined the opposition All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

This came a day after he resigned as the Vice-President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Along with him, 200 supporters of different parties also joined the TMC.

Marak was a three-time MLA of Dadenggre - 2008, 1998 and 1993. He is also the former minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Home (Civil Defence and Home Guards) of the Government of Meghalaya. He was the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Raksamgre in the 2013 assembly elections following which he also became the NPP candidate from Tikrikilla in the 2018 assembly elections.

Also Read: Meghalaya: More than 700 NPP supporters join BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Also present during the joining programme were Rupa M Marak, Meghalaya TMC candidate and Block President Dadenggre, Jengga Jilinga M Marak, District convenor in-charge for Phulbari and Tikrikilla, Polmonsing Sangma, advisor, Dadenggre TMC Block Committee, Mickel G Momin, Meghalaya TMC Working President, Dadenggre, Boaz Marak, Meghalaya TMC General Secretary, Dadenggre, Levastone T Sangma, Ex-MDC, Jengjal.

Over 700 supporters of the National People's Party (NPP) from Ranikor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, January 30, and NPP candidate Martin M Danggo, a former five-time legislator from Ranikor, stated that he is awaiting a decision from his leadership regarding whether or not to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At the party's office in Bivar Road, Shillong, BJP leaders gave the hundred NPP members a warm welcome.

Danggo told reporters that he was told that his supporters and leaders had met at the Shillong Club and decided to leave the NPP and join the BJP.

He stated that it would be premature for him to decide whether or not to join the BJP because he has not received an official message from his supporters and leaders.

The official communication from my leaders has not yet been delivered to me. He stated, "I'm waiting for that."

He stated that whether he is re-elected or not will be determined by his leaders. "If they (leaders) want me to be re-elected, it is up to them to work hard; if not, it depends on them, that's all," he stated.