KP Pangniang, president of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) in Meghalaya, has written a letter to Conrad Sangma, president of the National People's Party (NPP), expressing their withdrawal of support to the party.



Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri, both HSPDP MLAs, had previously written letters of support to NPP.

Pangniang stated in his letter that the party had "no role in this affair" and that the two MLAs were not authorized by the party to support the candidate.

He requested that Sangma withdraw support immediately, with effect from March 3.

Prior to this, Pangniang had been in talks with leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP), the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Congress, the People's Democratic Front (PDF), and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) to form a government that wasn't led by the NPP and didn't belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the two HSPDP MLAs made a decision that prevented them from doing so.

Conrad Sangma had already met with the government on March 3 to claim responsibility for forming the government with the support of 32 MLAs.

On March 7, Sangma was supposed to take office as the Chief Minister, but the plans may be affected by the HSPDP's withdrawal of support.

Also read : Meghalaya election update: Conrad Sangma secures backing of 32 MLAs, swearing-in ceremony to be graced by PM Modi