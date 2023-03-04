Pressure groups Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) hold rally to put pressure on the 2 HSPDP MLAs to pull back their support from the NPP.

This comes after, two HSPDP MLAs Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri offered to support to the NPP in forming the government.

In Motphran, the HYC hold a meeting in Motphran to condemn the decision of the two HSPDP MLAs for not extending support to the regional parties in forming a government without NPP.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister addresses media ; urges NGOs to refrain from taking part in political process

Meanwhile, Ka Sur U Paidbah ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, in protest against the duo, will also hold a meeting at 10 am on Saturday near Madan Heh, Mawlai Phudmuri.

Meghalaya's incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a press briefing on the state's government formation and addressed the recent arson incidents that occurred in Shillong and the relatives' homes of elected representatives.

Tynsong expressed his great concern over the criminal activities of the miscreants who are trying to disturb law and order in the state. He called on all concerned parties to put an end to such activities and assured that the government will take all necessary efforts to control the situation.

Regarding the election alliance, he stated that the NPP got 26 seats, and they have already elected Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister for the next five years. He also appealed to people not to indulge in misleading activities and respect the elected party.