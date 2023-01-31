National People's Party (NPP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh on January 31 his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Lyngdoh, who recently joined NPP by shifting allegiance from Congress, is contesting the polls from the East Shillong Legislative Assembly Constituency.

It is worth mentioning that earlier she won as a Congress candidate in 2018 from East Shillong Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The NPP candidate from Nongthymmai, Jasmine lyngdoh too filed her nomination papers today.

In earlier this month, the NPP had published the criminal records of three of its candidates, including Ampareen Lyngdoh of East Shillong, Teiborlang Pathaw of Mawlai, and Thomas Sangma of North Tura.

As per the law, now the party will have to widely publicise among the voters and will also justify why a candidate having criminal antecedents should be given a party ticket.

The declaration of NPP states that former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh is alleged to have committed criminal offences under Section 120-B, 420,467,468, 471,201 of IPC.

However, the declaration claimed that charges have not been framed against her.

As per the party, the reason for selecting this candidate was that she has devoted a huge time and effort to social service and is well-respected in public life. Hence, in the assessment of the party, the candidate is suitable for election to espouse the cause of the public.



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