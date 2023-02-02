Two times former Congress MLA who joined the National People’s Party (NPP) from Khliehriat constituency, Nehlang Lyngdoh filed his nomination papers at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills on February 2.

Lyngdoh who represented the Khliehriat LA Constituency twice for the Indian National Congress (INC) joined the NPP in March 2022.

The two-times MLA on the day of filing his nomination papers was accompanied by his friends, party leaders and JHADC chairman Sankey Shangpung.

After winning two times, Lyngdoh decided not to contest the Election anymore but he again decided the fight the battle. He was elected from the then Rymbai Constituency (now Khliehriat) in 2003 and 2008. Despite being a sitting MLA, he did not contest in 2013.

Also Read: Meghalaya election 2023: United Democratic Party candidate from 13 Mawryngkneng Constituency files nomination

After 10 years, the two times MLA returned to politics. Lyngdoh is set to go against the present MLA and Cabinet Minister of the United Democratic Party, Kyrmen Shylla.

On the otherhand, United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from 13 Mawryngkneng Constituency, Dr OS Jyrwa filed his nomination on February 2 at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East Khasi Hills, Shillong.

On the other hand, the newly formed political party KAM Meghalaya's candidates also filed nominations.

Angela G Rangad from South Shillong, Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew from East Shillong and Pastor Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh from North Shillong respectively filed the nomination.

The three KAM candidates filed their nominations on Thursday at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), East Khasi Hills District, Shillong.