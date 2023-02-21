Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor on February 20 said that election to Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district is likely to be adjourned as the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat passed away.

It is worth mentioning that election to the 60-member House is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

"HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in the hospital after cardiac arrest. The poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency," PTI quoted Kharkongor as saying.

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms. In 2018, he lost last on a congress ticket and was seeking re-election on a UDP ticket.

Also read: Meghalaya election 2023: Former minister and UDP candidate from Sohiong HDR Lyngdoh passes away