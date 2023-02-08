Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya on February 8 sought action against the workers of the National People's Party (NPP) for attacking later's workers in the Charbatapara of Phulbari constituency, West Garo Hills.

''NPP, the ally of BJP, has attacked the fabric of democracy,'' the TMC alleged in an official statement.

The TMC said the attack took place at around 10.30 pm at the residence of one of the party workers named Nozrul Hoque when NPP workers vandalized the premises where a meeting was being conducted by the party.

"They (NPP) workers came in a group and started attacking and destroying my property, bamboo walls, tables, and chairs with logs and stones. They also pelted stones and bricks," Hoque alleged.

He further added that the MDC of Shyamnagar, Habibuz Zaman aka Kasa stopped near his house when his workers pelted stones injuring four TMC workers.

''Hoque is currently admitted to the Phulbari CHC Hospital undergoing treatment,'' the statement added.

An FIR has been submitted by one Nozim Hussain, one procession led by Habibuz Zaman stopped near his house and pelted stones at his house due to which 4 persons were injured.

As per the report of the DEO, the reason for the clash was that while Zaman and his supporters were passing through the village, a few TMC supporters hit their Scorpio vehicle which led to the scuffle.

Also read: Meghalaya pre-poll violence: TMC workers attacked in state's West Garo Hills