Meghalaya unit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) released its second candidature list consisting of three names on January 25.



The names of the TMC candidates who will be fighting for the forth coming assembly polls are: Robinus Syngkon, Longsing Bey, Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem.



Robinus Syngkon will be fighting from Raliang constituency, Longsing Bey will be fighting from Nongpoh constituency and Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem will be fighting from Mawlai.



Earlier, this month, Meghalaya TMC released its first list of candidates with 52 names, which includes sitting MLAs: Charles Pyngrope (Meghalaya TMC President), Zenith M. Sangma, Miani D Shira, Dikkanchi Dalbot Shira, Winnerson D Sangma and Lazarus M Sangma.



With just few weeks left before the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023, the Trinamool Congress announced its poll manifesto with 10 pledges along with two of its candidature list.



Senior politician of the state and TMC leader Mukul Sangma would be contesting from two constituencies – Songsak and Tikrikilla.



Meghalaya TMC released its poll manifesto on January 24. The state will be going for polls on February 27.

Claiming the TMC as the only force that can bring about change and be the true voice of the people of the state, the party proposed 10 pledges for Meghalaya.





Also read : Meghalaya: NPP launches poll campaign in Garo Hills, labels Trinamool Congress as 'outsider'