Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya on January 25 slammed three-time MLA and Minister James Sangma for allegedly neglecting people's trouble of Kantananggre village.

The development comes after Meghalaya TMC Candidate from Dadengre Rupa M Marak visited the village and interacted with villagers, who narrated their ordeal.

''After the meeting with the Meghalaya TMC leader, the villagers narrated their ordeal and lamented that they are living in such a terrible condition due to the deliberate ignorance by the three-time MLA and Minister, James Sangma – the brother of CM Conrad Sangma, who represents to be a failed legislator of the constituency,'' the TMC said in an official statement.

Upon visiting the villagers who were allegedly neglected by the NPP MLA, the Meghalaya TMC leader said, "After hearing their sad state of affairs, I have come here in person to understand this long-standing issue. The villagers said that they approached the local MLA James Sangma in 2018 when he was the Power Minister. They requested he gets the transformer repaired, and he also assured them to give 50,000 as a donation for the repair works''.

''Despite visiting his residence several times, the locals say that he wasn't available. It is extremely disappointing and sad to see this happen in his constituency,'' M Marak added.

Taking a jibe at the inept MLA, the Meghalaya TMC candidate further said there are so many students who study in different schools and colleges, but here they live in total darkness.

''The students continue their education, studying under lamps and candles. It is unfortunate to witness their plight as they live in complete darkness. I have assured the villagers to extend my full support, and I will also approach the Power Department to look into the matter at the earliest," he said.

"Over the years, I have approached James Sangma more than four times, but I didn't get any response from him. We and our children are facing extreme difficulties due to the lack of power supply to our village. James also promised to give Rs. 50,000 only to deprive us, despite trying to visit him several times," the statement quoted the Village Sardar as saying.

The statement further said that the amount of neglect and humiliation faced by the people of Kantanangre under the ruling dispensation is the real-life testimony of the 'cruel failure of James Sangma'.

''When the locals who were miserably suffering under the bleak rule of James Sangma approached him with high hopes, they only returned empty-handed after being betrayed by the three-time MLA. Meghalaya TMC promises to bring a resolution and relief for the people of Kantananggre who are abandoned by this merciless government and assures them to be a voice for their rights in their fight for justice,'' the statement concluded.

Also read: Meghalaya TMC releases second candidature list of three constituencies