At a massive public meeting in Resubelpara today, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma assured the people that he would fight for the land snatched from them. Meghalaya TMC candidate from Resubelpara, Rinaldo K Sangma, was also present at the meeting along with other party leaders.

Addressing the people, Dr Mukul reiterated that Meghalaya TMC will scrap the Assam-Meghalaya border agreement and get the B-Mahal land back for the people. “I promise to bring back the land from Assam and the B-Mahal land where our ancestors resided. We know this government viciously snatched the land, but I promise I will give it back to the people after we form the government," Dr Sangma said.

The Leader of the Opposition further cornered the NPP-led MDA government over the pending recruitment of teachers, and said, “We will give justice to our betrayed teachers who’ve been living in darkness because of this inept government. I assure you that we’ll give them opportunities and we’ll fill up all the available vacancies. Additionally, we will also increase the salaries of the teachers and government employees as soon as possible.”

Also Read: BJP releases poll manifesto ‘Empowerment Meghalaya’, promises to resolve border dispute through dialogues

“During my tenure, I revised the salaries of government employees twice a year and this current government didn't even increase the salaries once in the last 5 years," he added.

Dismissing false propaganda around the party, Meghalaya TMC's Resubelpara candidate Rinaldo K Sangma said, "BJP and TMC can never come together as Trinamool Congress has a different ideology. India is a very diverse country, and we want to preserve that diversity, unlike BJP."

The leader also slammed the Centre and the state governments for failing to implement the PM Kisan scheme in the state. "PM Kisan is given by the Central government. The state government must give it to everybody in Meghalaya but the current MDA government is not disbursing these funds. Instead, they are naming it the FOCUS scheme by the NPP," Rinaldo K Sangma said, promising to put an end to these scams once TMC comes to power in Meghalaya.