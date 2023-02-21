The Voice of the People, a new political party in Meghalaya in its manifesto said that the party would review the inter-state boundary MoU signed with Assam.

Further, the manifesto also claimed to root out corruption in the state, if elected to power in the February 27 assembly election.

"The party will root out corruption and would also institute CBI inquiry into the alleged scams and excesses of the National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government", it said.

The Voice of People (VPP) was formed by former Meghalaya MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit.

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Releasing the party's manifesto, Basaiawmoit said the VPP would review the interstate boundary border agreement signed with Assam last year and would pressurise the Government of India to put the state under the umbrage of special protective provisions of Article 371 of the Constitution of India.

"In order to safeguard the indigenous tribal cultures and customs, the party is committed to pursue and pressurise the Government of India for extension of the special protective provisions for the state of Meghalaya under Article 371 of the Constitution of India," the manifesto said. The VPP is contesting 18 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

The manifesto said the party is also committed to regulating the influx of non-indigenous people to the state by pursuing the Centre on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) besides a commitment to enforce strict regulations of the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security Act, 2016.