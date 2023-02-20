TMC leader Mukul Sangma on February 20 returned to Guwahati after his helicopter failed to land in Meghalaya, said an official statement.

''Due to poor weather conditions in the original landing area within Shillong city and deliberate denial of landing permission at the Umroi Airport, Dr. Mukul Sangma's chopper could not land compelling him to return back,'' the statement added.

Following the development, the press conference has been postponed and now it will take place on February 21 at 11:30 am at the state party office.

On the other hand, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on February 22 will visit Meghalaya to attend a public meeting at Nekikona Tilapara Field in Rajabala Assembly constituency of West Garo Hills.

She will be accompanied by National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, TMC candidate, Elgiva Rynjah, the youngest candidate to contest the polls from the North Shillong constituency, has accused her opponents of using money power to sway voters.

However, she expressed her confidence in the educated voters of the constituency, who she believes will vote according to their conscience.

Rynjah, who received applause for releasing her "policy statement" and outlining her vision for the constituency, also took a jibe at the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also read: Meghalaya: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to visit West Garo Hills on February 22