Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on February 14 claimed that all the promises made in the poll manifesto by his party will be implemented within 100 days if the party comes to power.

''We will deliver on our promises within 100 days after our Jowai candidate Andrew Shullai becomes MLA and Meghalaya TMC forms the government in the state,'' O'Brien said while addressing a press conference.

He also dismissed propaganda against Meghalaya TMC's schemes - WE Card and MYE Card - the TMC parliamentarian and said, "Some people become salespersons after they get elected as MLA. However, through these schemes, we are giving back what belongs to the people."

He further stressed that education, health, employment, and road infrastructure are the basic requirements of people.

''The people of Jowai, and across Meghalaya, have made up their minds that they want a change. We believe we have the best candidate to serve the people of Jowai,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, O'Brien along with Meghalaya TMC candidate from Jowai, Andrew Shullai, also addressed a public meeting in Iawmusiang Market, where they elaborated on TMC Meghalaya's vision for Jowai.

It is worth mentioning that Meghalaya will go to Assembly polls on February 27 along with Nagaland and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.

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