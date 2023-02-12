Meghalaya Police February 12 apprehended two alleged drug traffickers from a hotel in Meghalaya's Shillong city and seized heroin from their possession.

As per Meghalaya Police, a police unit in East Khasi Hills (EKH), arrested the accused persons during an operation and recovered 66.40 grams of Heroin, two phones, 14 syringes, and five EPC, PAN, and ATM Cards.

''Prompt action by cops. In a well synchronised ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 notorious drug traffickers from City View Inn, Shillong&seized 66.40gms Heroin,2phns,14syringes,5EPIC/PAN/ATM Cards. Hunt for linkages is on. Well done team.Keep the momentum up,'' Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Dr L R Bishnoi tweeted.

Prompt action by cops. In a well synchronised ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 notorious drug traffickers from City View Inn, Shillong&seized 66.40gms Heroin,2phns,14syringes,5EPIC/PAN/ATM Cards.Hunt for linkages is on.Well done team.Keep the momentum up@narcoticsbureau@PIBShillong pic.twitter.com/xJCltjcdjG — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiips) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter.

Earlier in January this year, in a successful crackdown on drug trafficking and the war against drug menace, a team of Meghalaya police nabbed two drug traffickers and seized 10 boxes of heroin valued at Rs 70 lakh during a night-long operation.

Apart from the boxes of heroin, a team of East Khasi Hills Police while acting on special inputs also seized one swift car and two phones from their possession.

Prior to this, troops of 172 Bn BSF seized cosmetics items worth Rs 8.5 Lakhs from the International Border of East Jaintia hills on December 31, 2022.

On the other hand, 110 Bn under BSF Meghalaya rescued 31 buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of East Khasi Hills. These buffaloes were brought there for further smuggling to Bangladesh.

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