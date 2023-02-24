With 68 per cent increase in assets in 2023, the Meghalaya Assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh is the richest candidate, who is contesting the Assembly elections, claims a report.

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Lyngdoh, who is also the chief United Democratic Party (UDP) had revealed assets of Rs 87.26 crore in the 2018 Assembly elections and presently his total assets stand at Rs 146.31 crore.

Besides Lyngdoh, Congress's Vincent H Pala and Evalyni Kharbani from Hill State People’s Democratic Party are also the richest candidates in Meghalaya.

''The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 5.91 crore. In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 370 candidates was Rs 3.54 crore,'' the report added.

The report further said that among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 60 BJP candidates analyzed is Rs 2.71 crore, 60 INC candidates analyzed is Rs 4.34 crore, 57 NPP candidates analyzed is Rs 10.68 crore, 56 AITC candidates analyzed is Rs 4.95 crore and 46 UDP candidates have average assets worth Rs.10.50 crore.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma too reported an increase in his assets, from Rs 5.33 crore in 2018 to Rs 14.06 crore.

On the other hand, the assets of Power Minister James PK Sangma also increased by 568 per cent from Rs 7 crore in 2018 to Rs 53 crore in 2023, the report claimed.

The assets of TMC leader of opposition Mukul Sangma and his wife DD Shira also witnessed a jump from Rs 13.59 crore in 2018 to Rs 28.21 crore in 2023.

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