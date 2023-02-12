It seems like the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Meghalaya has settled on the idea that a Khasi lawmaker should lead the state after the elections.



Process T Sawkmie, a Mawlai candidate for the UDP, called on a Khasi Chief Minister to lead the next government on February 11.



"The new government must be led by Khasis, our people. We are worn out because Dr. Mukul Sangma has served as Chief Minister since 2010 for eight years. For the next five years, another Sangma—Conrad K. Sangma—served as our chief minister. Where are the political leaders of the Khasi, whether they are Lyngdohs, Syiems, Kharkongors, and so on? At a common platform organized by the Mawlai Iewrynghep Dorbar on the grounds of Mawlai Presbyterian Higher Secondary School in Iewrynghep on Saturday, Sawkmie asked, "Why don't we have any Khasi leader who is fit to be the CM?" said Sawkmie.



Sawkmie further stated that a Garo CM takes development projects away from Garo Hills. He also said that sports fans in the state had expected a stadium of international standard to be built in Shillong, but it was moved to Tura.

"Tura will even house the first state university. This merely demonstrates how much we lose by having a CM from Garo Hills. The UDP candidate stated, "It is high time we have a CM from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region so that a major project will not be diverted to Garo Hills."



It should be noted that Meghalaya has had 12 chief ministers since 1972, with seven hailing from the Khasi Hills region.



Darwin Diengdoh Pugh, Brington Buhai Lyngdoh, Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, Evansius Kek Mawlong, Dr. Flinder Anderson Khonglam, J. Dringwell Rymbai, and Dr. Donkupar Roy are among the Khasi chief ministers on the list.

The chief ministers of the Garo are Capt. Williamson Ampang Sangma, Purno Agitok Sangma, Salseng C Marak, Dr. Mukul Manda Sangma, and Conrad Kongkal Sangma, who is currently in charge,

Sawkmie had previously stated that the national parties were unconcerned about the problems afflicting indigenous peoples and questioned their true intentions.



Sawkmie stated, "Therefore, we require a government led by the regional party that will give due importance to issues affecting the local indigenous population."



He also questioned the delay in implementing ILP in the state by the central government despite the fact that the State Assembly had passed a resolution on the topic.



Sawkmie stated that land belonging to Meghalaya has been transferred to Assam, but no land from Assam has been transferred to Meghalaya when the MoU was questioned regarding the interstate border dispute with Assam.

The NPP's Teiborlang Pathaw, the Congress's Marbud Dkhar, the VPP's Brightstarwell Marbaniang, the TMC's Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem, and the BJP's Wandonbok Jyrwa were among the other candidates who attended the common platform.



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