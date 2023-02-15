Meghalaya's Voice of People's Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit released the party's vision document for the state's upcoming Assembly elections on February 15.



Basaiawmoit stated to reporters following the release of the vision document that the VPP is committed to bringing about social, economic, and political change for the benefit of the people.



He stated that the party envisions Meghalaya as an economically developed and territorially secure state.



He asserts that the state will have strong and decisive leadership, and that public safety and peace will prevail to facilitate the state's overall development.



According to Basaiawmoit, "We want that politics in the state is based on strong pillars of substantive democracy with essential features of accountability, responsibility, transparency, and equity."



In addition, the VPP president stated that the state's resources would be utilized sustainably and distributed fairly based on social justice.



Earlier, BJP released its poll manifesto titled 'Empowerment Meghalaya' on February 15.



Highlighting the core promises as envisioned by the party for the development of Meghalaya state, BJP national president JP Nadda stated the government will try all efforts to resolve the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya through dialogues.

Speaking at the manifesto release programme here in Shillong, JP Nadda said the state has abundant potential but not much utilization has been done.

“Strong Meghalaya is possible with strong BJP”, said JP Nadda while addressing a presser.

Also read : BJP releases poll manifesto ‘Empowerment Meghalaya’, promises to resolve border dispute through dialogues