Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the saffron party and claimed that so-called Modi's magic failed miserably in Meghalaya.

Further, the veteran Congress leader also asserted that despite of aggressive campaigning from BJP star campaigners like PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party could only win 2 seats out of 60 assembly seats.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress leader wrote, "The so-called Modi magic failed miserably in Meghalaya. What is the BJP and Godi media celebrating? 60 candidates and only 2 wins even though Modi, Shah, Nadda, & Himanta campaigned aggressively."

The so-called Modi magic failed miserably in Meghalaya. What is the BJP and Godi media celebrating? 60 candidates and only 2 wins even though Modi, Shah, Nadda, & Himanta campaigned aggressively. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 3, 2023

Earlier on February 18, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP government for its allegedly false promises for the state of Nagaland.

Also Read: Nagaland election 2023: PM Modi can only offer ‘election for confusion’ not solution, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Congress leader claimed that PM Modi's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’, however, post five years of governance the saffron party failed to deliver any solution and added baggage full of broken promises and tall claims.

Further, Jairam asserted that in this 2023 Nagaland election, PM Modi can only offer is ‘Election for Confusion’."

In a tweet, the senior leader wrote, "The PM's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’. Five years later, with NO solution along with a long list of broken promises and tall claims, the only thing the PM can offer for 2023 polls is the slogan ‘Election for Confusion’."

