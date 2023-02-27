Polling begun in two Northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 as voters thronged polling stations at 7 am in the morning today to cast their votes.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and urged the people of both states to urge in record numbers.

“Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today”, tweeted PM Modi.

Meghalaya and Nagaland, saw high-voltage campaigns come to an end on February 26.

In both states, voting begun at 7 a.m on February 27. and will continue until 4 p.m.

Over 21,75,236 electorates in Meghalaya, including 10.68 lakh men and 10.99 lakh women, will choose 369 candidates.

The state has approximately 81,000 first-time voters.

In the state, 3,419 polling places will be open in 59 Assembly constituencies.

36 of Meghalaya's 60 Assembly constituencies are located in the Khasi, Jaintia Hills region, and 24 are located in the Garo Hills region.

The state has approximately 81,000 first-time voters.

There are a total of 369 candidates competing, 36 of which are women. 44 people are running as independents out of the total candidates.

This time, the anti-incumbency factor may present a challenge to the ruling National People's Party (NPP), which is attempting to regain power.

The 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly's current term will end on March 15.

In the state, 31 is required for a majority to form a government.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) won 19 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, while the Congress won 21 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win two seats. Six seats were won by the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by the NPP and supported by the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties, formed the government despite Congress's dominance.

The BJP and NPP are acting independently this time around, not as part of any pre-election alliance. Both the BJP and the Congress have put forward candidates for each seat. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which turned into the primary resistance in Meghalaya in 2021 following the deserting of 12 Congress MLAs, turned into a considerable power, particularly after previous boss pastor Mukul Sangma joined its positions. In 58 seats, TMC fielded candidates.

The BJP has Bernard N. Marak running against the NPP leader, while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is running for the South Tura constituency. Chesterfield Sangma, a Congress candidate, is running against James Sangma, a candidate for the NPP, in Dadenggre.

Mukul Sangma, a former chief minister, is running for office from two seats on the Trinamool ticket: Songsak and Tikrikilla. Metbah Lyngdoh, the head of the UDP, is running for Mairang. Additionally, NPP battled Pynursla's Prestone Tynsong. Titosstar Well Chyne, a UDP candidate, is running from Sohra.

Charles Pyngrope, a Nongthymmai native, has been sent to the TMC. Ernest Mawrie was the candidate for the BJP in West Shillong and Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong. The East Shillong candidate for the NPP is Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh.



The BJP put forward Alexander Laloo Hek for Pynthorumkhrah. Amlarem is where UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui is running for office. Vincent H. Pala ran for Congress in Sutnga Saipung. Kyrmen Shylla, a UDP candidate, is running from Khliehriat.



When it came to campaigning, parties such as the NPP, BJP, Congress, and Trinamool demonstrated their full power. No one remained on the sidelines, whether through poll promises or slogans used to attack opposing forces.

Meghalaya has seen the deployment of 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) by the Election Commission.

Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor, stated that 640 polling places are classified as "vulnerable," 323 as "critical," and 84 as both.

However, the BJP has already established itself in Nagaland prior to the elections, as the party's Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto seat unopposed from the Congress candidate's withdrawal.

There will be a total of 183 candidates competing in the Nagaland Assembly elections following Khekashe Sumi's withdrawal of his candidacy.

Twenty candidates from the BJP, CPI, INC, NCP, NPP, NDPP, NPF, RPP, JD (U), LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), RJD (3), and Independent are competing for the State elections (19).

It's important to note that only four of the 183 candidates this time are women. The state of Nagaland has had 14 Assembly elections since its establishment in 1963, but never a woman MLA.

A total of 13,17,632 voters will exercise their right to vote in order to determine the fate of political parties and their representatives in the 60-member Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Of these voters, 6,61,489 are male and 6,56,143 are female.

On March 2, the votes in both states will be counted.



Also read : Nagaland Election 2023 Live Updates: Polling underway in 59 Assembly constituencies, 13 lakh voters to seal fate of 183 candidates