Polling began in Nagaland at 7 am on February 27 in 59 Assembly constituencies.

There are 13,17,632 eligible voters of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. The fate of 183 candidates contesting for the Assembly polls will be sealed today.



In view of the Assembly elections in Nagaland, the interstate borders have been sealed to prevent any untoward incident or transportation of any suspected, or undesirable elements, materials into the state from outside.



The state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls and 90.57 per cent in 2013.

This year too, high voter turnout is expected.



Voting shall continue till 4 pm today.



All of the competing parties made a last-ditch effort to win over voters during the high-decibel election campaign that ended on February 25 in an effort to shift the mandate in their favor.



During the final phase of campaigning, numerous high-ranking BJP leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, supported party candidates.



Also read : Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Polling begins in 59 Assembly constituencies, 369 candidates in fray