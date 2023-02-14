An RTI activist from Meghalaya has slammed chief minister Conrad K Sangma and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong for trying to mislead people with regards to funds allocated by Centre for Covid-19 deaths.

According to the activist who spoke to the media, Tynsong inquired as to why he had not filed an RTI application with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare rather than seeking information from the state government regarding the Covid-19 expenditures.



The activist, on the other hand, claimed that the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management was gracious enough to address his inquiry regarding financial assistance for Covid-19 deaths. He claimed that the same authority should have been contacted for his inquiry regarding state funds for Covid-19 expenditures.



According to Rani, Section 6(3) of the RTI Act of 2005 clearly stated that the Public Information Officer (PIO) must inform the applicant and transfer an RTI application to the authority that possesses the necessary information within five days of receiving it.



Adelbert Nongrum, the North Shillong candidate for the VPP, had on February 9 filed an FIR with the Sadar police station requesting an investigation into the Rs 43 crore that Rani claimed was missing from the Rs 119 crore that was received as central grants-in-aid through the National Health Mission for Covid-19 activities.

Nongrum claimed that the funds had been attempted to be abused. He recalled that Health Minister James PK Sangma had stated that the Center for Covid-19 management had approved Rs 76 crore in response to his question during the Assembly's Autumn Session.



In the meantime, Rani criticized the Chief Minister for stating that he had not received a letter from the authority stating that the NPP required an NOC from the Deputy Commissioner's office before proceeding with the construction of the party office.



Rani claims that the agreement between the DC's office and the NPP made it abundantly clear that an NOC is required. He stated that land in the European Ward or revenue land must be acquired by signing an agreement with the DC.



Also read : To end corruption and nepotism in Meghalaya, vote for BJP, says Sarbananda Sonowal



