The Trinamool Congress on January 21, attacked the NPP government for allegedly neglecting farmers, claiming that farmers had been denied PM Kisan scheme benefits and posing questions about why the money had not been distributed to them.

Since the PM Kisan program was first implemented in the state in 2018-2019, farmers in Meghalaya have yet to reap the benefits. According to TMC vice president George B. Lyngdoh, the scheme has registered as many as 1.95 lakh farmers.

Lyngdoh provided figures, stating that the amount was Rs 1.84 crore in 2018-19, Rs 16.80 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 30.88 lakh in 2022-23.

What has the government done to compensate farmers for their losses? Where is the missing amount and why has it not been distributed? He inquired.

Lyngdoh mentioned that the government hasn't given the farmers the money they were supposed to get.

“A sum of Rs 6,000 was scheduled to be distributed to them annually as promised, but that amount is now missing. The government is silent on the subject at the same time. The government has provided no explanation as to why the PM Kisan scheme's funds have not been distributed, he added.

Through a slew of programs and market connections, the state government has asserted that it is attempting to improve farmers' financial well-being. Additionally, the party criticized the NPP-led MDA coalition for concealing the MeECL and rice scam inquiry reports and urged the government to develop unique welfare-oriented programs.

We believe that these various schemes are being used by the government to cover up corrupt practices. The government has promised to make the report public earlier. Lyngdoh stated, "It promised to distribute reports to all members of the house in the State Assembly."

Even though Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong promised to send the MeECL and rice scam inquiry reports to the MLAs on the House floor, he expressed his dismay over this.

He stated, "Now, it appears that several leaders are questioning our intent on various schemes meant for the poor," in response to criticism of the TMC's "We Card" and "MYE card." I have to say that the people have embraced our original ideas wholeheartedly.

“Swindling public money and pocketing them by hiding reports which are supposed to blow the lid off corruption has become a new normal for the government,” he said, claiming that the government had been involved in widespread corruption for the previous four and a half years.

When these reports are not being distributed to the general public, why are the leaders of the NPP not questioning their government? He stated

"The people of the state would be more grateful if leaders respond to their call of duty rather than resorting to mere lip service," he continued.



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