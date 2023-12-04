Zoram People's Movement candidate has secured victory in Aizawl North III constituency thus continuing ZPM's winning streak for this Assembly elections.

As per sources, Dr Vanlalthlana is slated to get a cabinet berth in Lalduhoma led ZPM government. Lalduhoma is all set to meet the Governor post the election results are out.

The party has confirmed that they are not going ahead with post-poll alliance, but the swearing-in of Chief Minister will take first. Meanwhile, the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers will take place in a different date.

Zoram People's Movement candidate has secured victory in Aizawl North III constituency thus continuing ZPM's winning streak for this Assembly elections.

As per sources, Dr Vanlalthlana is slated to get a cabinet berth in Lalduhoma led ZPM government. Lalduhoma is all set to meet the Governor post the election results are out.

The party has confirmed that they are not going ahead with post-poll alliance, but the swearing-in of Chief Minister will take first. Meanwhile, the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers will take place in a different date.

Also read : Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: ZPM's Lalduhoma secures victory, CM Zoramthanga faces setback