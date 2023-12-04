In the recent Mizoram Assembly elections, Baryl Vanneihsangi Tlau of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious in the Aizawl South-III constituency.

On December 4th, 2023, it was confirmed that Vanneihsangi secured a win with a total of 9,370 votes, outperforming her closest competitor, F. Lalnunmawia of the Mizo National Front (MNF), who received 7,956 votes.

In the previous election, F. Lalnunmawia won the seat by a margin of 2088 votes. A total of 7558 votes were polled for F. Lalnunmawia.



Also Read: Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: ZPM's Lalduhoma secures victory, CM Zoramthanga faces setback

In 2018, 17398 males from the Aizawl South-III seat exercised their voting rights, while, 8713 females voted in the poll. Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections took place on November 7.

In the 40-seat Assembly, the party or coalition that seeks to govern the state must win at least 21 seats.

This victory is part of a broader success for the ZPM, a six-party alliance, which has made significant strides in the state's political landscape, leading in 26 of the 40 seats and securing a majority in the Mizoram assembly.

The election, held on November 7th, 2023, saw a voter turnout of 78.40% and marked a historic shift in Mizoram's governance, with ZPM set to form the government independently.

