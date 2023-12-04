Zoram People's Movement candidate TBC Lalvencchunga secured victory from Aizawl West I constituency as the vote counting for the Assembly elections 2023 nears ending.

ZPM has defeated Mizo National Front by securing 27 seats while the ruling MNF could grab only 10 seats. Noteworthy, BJP secured two seats while Congress continued its poor show by winning in only one seat.

Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

Meanwhile, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has said that he would be meeting the Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake claim to form the government.

The ZPM's Chief Ministerial face also said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be within this month.

"Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor. Swearing-in will be within this month," said Lalduhoma.

Lalduhoma further said that Mizoram is facing a financial crisis and that financial reform is necessary at the moment.

Also read : Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: ZPM's Lalduhoma secures victory, CM Zoramthanga faces setback