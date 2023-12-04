Zoram People's Movement party candidate from the Aizawl West II constituency, Lalnghinglova Hmar has won the seat.

Lalnghinglova Hmar is also currently the honorary secretary of the Mizoram Football Association and executive committee member of the All India Football Federation.

Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

Meanwhile, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has said that he would be meeting the Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake claim to form the government.



Also Read: Mizoram Election Results 2023: Full list of ZPM and MNF winners constituency-wise

The ZPM's Chief Ministerial face also said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be within this month.

"Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor. Swearing-in will be within this month," said Lalduhoma.

Lalduhoma further said that Mizoram is facing a financial crisis and that financial reform is necessary at the moment.

