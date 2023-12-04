As the Mizoram Election result declaration draws to a conclusion and the list of winners from respective constituencies emerge, V. Malsawmtluanga of Zoram People's Movement have emerged victorious with 7369 votes after beating Dr. Vanlaltanpuia of MNF who polled 5394.

Lalduhoma led ZPM has dislodged MNF in Mizoram with Chief Minister Zoramthanga and MNF chief conceding defeat.

Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2101 votes in the Aizawl East - 1 eat. Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes.

The political scenario in Mizoram has been primarily controlled by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since the state achieved full statehood in 1987. After the 1998 Assembly elections, the MNF's Zoramthanga took over as Chief Minister, marking the end of Congress's decade-long reign. The MNF remained in power for ten years until the Congress triumphed in 2008 and 2013.

The MNF, which returned to power in 2018, is aiming for another win in this year's 40-member Assembly. The Congress's campaign primarily revolved around an anti-BJP stance, depicting both the MNF and ZPM as potential 'gateways' for the BJP into the Christian-majority state. By only contesting 23 seats, the BJP had anticipated playing a role in the formation of the government.

The Congress also brought the Manipur crisis into its campaign against the BJP, blaming it on the alleged mismanagement by the BJP in the Northeast. The MNF also hoped that the Manipur crisis would enhance its electoral chances.

On the other hand, securing a massive victory, former IPS officer Lalduhoma, aged 73, is poised to become the new Chief Minister of Mizoram following a successful election campaign in the Sercchip constituency where he won by 2,982 votes.

This marks a significant change for the state as it will be welcoming its first new Chief Minister in thirty years. Lalduhoma's journey to this position started with a BA degree from the North East Hill University, followed by a career in the Indian Police Service where he served as the security in-charge for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He resigned from the police service in 1984 to join the Congress party and was elected to the Lok Sabha the same year.

Also read: Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: ZPM's Lalduhoma secures victory, CM Zoramthanga faces setback