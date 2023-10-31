The Governor of Mizoram has declared November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday for all government servants including employees under Central/State Public undertakings, educational institutions and banking institutions in Mizoram to enable voters to exercise their franchise in the general election to Mizoram Legislative Assembly, 2023.

The state is preparing for elections, where the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) led by CM Zoramthanga, is seeking to retain power.



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The MNF faces competition from the main opposition party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and their NDA ally, the BJP.

In each of the 40 seats, there are candidates from each of the three major parties—MNF, ZPM, and Congress. In the current 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP is vying for 23 seats, having previously contested 39 seats.

In addition, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has four nominees, is contesting for office for the first time in the state. In addition, 27 Independent candidates are running for office.

