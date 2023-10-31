Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on October 31 slammed the BJP stalwarts for finding fault with their ally Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram which is part of the NDA in the current government.

Taking to his X handle, Ramesh wrote, "JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are now finding fault with their ally MNF in Mizoram which is part of the NDA. This is sheer hypocrisy! They merrily went along MNF's non-performance and corruption over the past 5 years, and are now finding fault. Last year, during the election campaign in Meghalaya, Amit Shah called his ally Conrad Sangma's govt as the most corrupt in the country and later went on to support him. This is how the BJP (mis)uses the regional parties. It’s the people of the Northeast who suffer. Let it be clear — a vote for the ZPM and MNF in Mizoram is actually a vote for the BJP."

JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are now finding fault with their ally MNF in Mizoram which is part of the NDA. This is sheer hypocrisy!They merrily went along MNF's non-performance and corruption over the past 5 years, and are now finding fault.



Last year, during the election… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 31, 2023

This comes after BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today targeted the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) over the SEDP (Socio-Economic Development Programme) at an election rally held in Aiwal on October 28.



Also Read: Mizoram Elections: JP Nadda targets ruling MNF over Socio-Economic Development Programme

Addressing a massive election rally at Kamalanagar, Nadda targeted the MNF over various issues, particularly regarding the 3 lakh SEDP, and questioned whether anyone had actually received the promised benefits.

The BJP National President highlighted the success of various central government schemes such as PMGKVY (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana), PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), and PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shri Nadda Ji conveyed that these schemes are making a positive impact on the lives of people across the country.

Addressing the challenges faced by the people of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including poor road connectivity and insufficient healthcare infrastructure, Nadda assured the audience that a sea of development initiatives have been initiated from Prime Minister Modi's end. However, he stated that these benefits were not reaching the people of Mizoram due to the shortcomings of the current state government.