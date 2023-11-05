In preparation for the General Election to MLA, 2023, all borders along the Indo-Myanmar frontier will be sealed 72 hours prior to the poll to ensure peaceful proceedings and prevent any untoward incidents.

The Border Guarding Force and the State Police Force have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance on people movement in the border vicinity. From 05.11.2023, 4:00 pm, extensive patrolling will be carried out on specified routes encompassing the State/International borders.

This will involve rigorous inspection of all vehicles to guarantee that no harmful elements or arms and ammunition are being trafficked into the district. The vehicle checks will be sustained until the vote counting is completed and the results are declared.

As of Saturday, a total of 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting, and 7,497 votes have been received through postal ballots at designated facilitation centers for the Mizoram Assembly elections, said an official from CEO office.

He said that in total, 9,555 votes have been cast through home voting and postal ballots by 5 PM on Saturday.

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