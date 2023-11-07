In a remarkable and rare display of civic dedication, 96-year-old Pu Zadawla, a visually impaired voter of Mizoram, defied the odds and cast his vote in person at the 1417 Saron Veng-II polling station in Aizawl.

Despite being eligible for a postal ballot, Pu Zadawla insisted on visiting the polling station in person, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the democratic process.

His determination to exercise his right to vote serves as an inspiring example of civic participation and inclusivity in the electoral process.

Pu Zadawla's resilience and commitment to casting his vote in person at his advanced age not only demonstrates the importance of the democratic process but also highlights the significance of ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in our electoral system.

His actions serve as a reminder that every vote counts, and that the spirit of democracy transcends physical limitations, setting an inspiring precedent for voters of all backgrounds.

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