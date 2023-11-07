According to the Election Commission of India, Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 29.87% by 12 pm. The polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly election began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, under stringent security measures, as reported by officials. The polls will close at 4 p.m.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are taking part in the election, deciding the fate of 174 candidates. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), primary opposition the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and Congress have fielded candidates in all constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 23 constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put forth candidates in four assembly segments, and there are 27 independent candidates.

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