The Election Commission of India has reported a voter turnout of 26.97 per cent in Chhattisgarh as of 11 am.

According to government data, Kanker has seen the highest voter turnout at 34.65 per cent, followed by Kondagaon at 32.5 per cent.

Antagarh, Mohla Manpur, Khairagarh, Kawardha, Khujji, Jagdalpur, and Bastar have reported voter turnouts of 28.84 per cent, 27 per cent, 23.21 per cent, 23.21 per cent, 25 per cent, 18.36 per cent, and 19.97 per cent respectively. Bijapur has reported the lowest voter turnout at 9.11 per cent.

Prime Minister Modi has also arrived in Chhattisgarh today to deliver a speech at a rally, ahead of the second phase of the assembly election.

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