According to the Election Commission of India, Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 50.64 per cent till 1:00 PM.

The polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly election began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, under stringent security measures, as reported by officials.

The polls will close at 4 p.m.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are participating in the election, deciding the fate of 174 candidates. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the primary opposition the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and Congress have fielded candidates in all constituencies.



Also Read: Zoramthanga casts his vote after facing delay due to malfunctioning of EVM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 23 constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put forth candidates in four assembly segments, and there are 27 independent candidates.

Earlier today, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga returned back to cast his vote after facing a delay at the 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station due to a malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Despite waiting, the issue couldn't be resolved, prompting him to postpone his vote until after his morning meal.

"The machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. As the machine is not working I shall visit my constituency and I will voter after the morning meal", said Mizoram CM.