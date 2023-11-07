A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, deployed for election duty, was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The jawan, identified as Shrikant from the Cobra battalion, received injuries when he stepped on an IED during a patrol. He is now safe after receiving first aid.

This incident comes a day after a Border Security Force (BSF) constable and two polling team members were wounded in a similar IED blast in Kanker. The injured constable, Prakash Chand, was rushed to Chhotepethiya for treatment.

Also read : Chhattisgarh: IED blast in Kanker district injures BSF constable and 2 polling team members