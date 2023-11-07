Mizoram Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, exercised his democratic right today by casting his vote in the ongoing state election. He expressed his optimism for a robust voter turnout, emphasizing the importance of citizens' participation in strengthening the democratic process.

Governor Kambhampati stated, "I expect the people of Mizoram to vote in big numbers; they will discharge their responsibility of voting to strengthen the democratic process. I appeal to all the citizens of Mizoram to come and vote and participate in the election and strengthen the democratic process in Mizoram."

Mizoram has a commendably high literacy rate, a factor that often correlates with increased voter engagement. Governor Kambhampati added, "Because the literacy rate is very high in the state of Mizoram, I expect the percentage of voting will be very high."

His words serve as a call to action for Mizoram's citizens to exercise their right to vote and actively participate in shaping the future of their state through the ongoing election. The governor's encouragement reflects the importance of strong civic engagement in the democratic process.

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