Lalduhoma, the chief of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has emphasized the importance of addressing the refugee situation on humanitarian grounds.



Despite the change in government, Lalduhoma assures that the stance towards the refugees will remain consistent, highlighting the shared sentiment across political lines.

Speaking to India Today NE, the ZPM chief while addressing his concern over the Myanmar refugees migrating to Mizoram said, "It is a humanitarian issue and we have to look after them along with the cooperation with the central government. The population is also fluctuating as many fled from Myanmar and settled in Mizoram but tomorrow they go back... all depends on the situation."



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Reacting to the refugees of war-torn Manipur, Lalduhoma said that there is an existing plan which has been carried out by the outgoing ministry, however, the ZPM assured to study the plan and if any re-enforcement is required, it will be amended.

"We have to take care as this is also a humanitarian issue and cannot just push them out of Mizoram," said Lalduhoma.

The ZPM, under Lalduhoma's leadership, stands firm in its commitment to assist these individuals, ensuring they receive the necessary support and protection during their time of need.

In summary, the handling of refugees from Myanmar and Manipur in Mizoram is rooted in a sense of kinship and humanitarian concern.