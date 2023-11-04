Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on November 4 took a dig at BJP saying that the ruling government's 'One Nation, One Civil Court' theory holds no substance and is primarily a 'ghostly apparition'.

Speaking to the media fraternity as part of the election campaign during a press conference held at Aizawl Club in Mizoram today, the Congress leader said that the party has always opposed BJP's 'One Nation, One Election, One Law' theory. "Without knowing its contents one cannot extend support. One nation, one civil court theory too has come from BJP's side but Congress has steadfastly opposed the theory and will also oppose one nation, one civil court, once we know what it contains. Presently it is a ghostly apparition as nobody has seen the draft".

Slamming BJP for allegedly trying to break the country in the name of uniting and putting forth a 'Uniform Civil Code' theory, Tharoor said that Congress has always stood for the rights of the tribes, the religious minority. By bringing in the Uniform Civil Court, BJP will be creating trouble in the society, claimed Tharoor.

"Now tomorrow when you bring the Uniform Civil Court, what will happen to the rights of the tribes, what happens to the rights of the religious minority. You don't know because we havent seen the draft yet. What we want to say is that we can stay united with all our differences that are part of our diversity. And that is the main difference between the Congress and BJP".

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