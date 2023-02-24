Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, said the grand old party stole money meant for the Northeast.

Modi accused Congress of giving a deaf ear to Nagaland issues and now the party paying the price of its sins.

''Congress stole the money meant for Northeast and gave a deaf ear to Nagaland issues. Now the party paying the price of its sins,'' Modi said while addressing a public rally in Nagaland's Chumoukedima.

The Prime Minister further claimed that Congress ignore the aspiration of Nagaland and during the party regime, there was instability in the state.

Commenting on the development, the Prime Minister said that a wave of development and trust can be seen in the state and the saffron party working for the same.

Slamming Congress further Modi said that the party considered Northeast as ATM, however, the BJP-led government has changed the narrative now as the state marches towards development.

The Prime Minister also lauded Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along for uniting people and representing the Northeast and added, ''Northeast is Centre's biggest resource''.

''Peace, Progress, and Prosperity is our development mantra and central schemes are reaching one and all,'' he added.

Speaking over the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), Prime Minister Modi stated that the same has been removed, adding, '' The government is working on plans so that AFSPA can put aside from this region''.

Modi claimed that BJP successfully change Congress's divided policy into divine policy and there has been a massive development in terms of connectivity.

''There has been a massive development in the road, railways, and airways connectivity as well in infrastructure,'' he avowed.

Later, Modi said that he will fulfill the promise that he has made to the people of Nagaland.



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