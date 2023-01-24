In a significant political development, the Eastern Nagaland Legislator's Union (ENLU), the current elected members of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in eastern Nagaland, have decided to participate in the upcoming February 27 election, defying a directive from the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) on August 26, 2022, to not participate in the election due to "Frontier Nagaland" state demand.



The resolution was approved by ENLU at its emergency meeting on January 22, 2023, with 20 members from eastern Nagaland present at the meet.



"After a thorough deliberation the house resolved to participate in the upcoming general election 2023 since the election has been notified by the ECI," read a joint statement from the ENLU, "in an emergency meeting held on January 22, 2023 pertaining to the ENPO Resolution to abstain from the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) election."



Following the ENPO resolution, each of the seven apex tribal bodies of Eastern Nagaland issued a clear warning to members of their respective communities not to submit nominations for the upcoming elections. On the basis of the August 26, 2022 ENPO resolution, the seven apex bodies—Konyak Unon, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Chang Khulei Setshang, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Phom People's Council, Tikhir Tribal Council, and Yimkhiung Tribal Council—had made separate statements stating that they would not participate in the upcoming election “until government of India grant ENPO's demand for a separate statehood".



The tribal hohos have also issued a strong warning that anyone who submits a nomination from their tribe will be kicked out or excommunicated, and the village or villages of those who submit nominations will also be held accountable.



The Union Home Ministry and its minister, Amit Shah, are handling the proposed Frontier Nagaland state demand, which was led by ENPO and the Talk Team.



After the results of the polls were announced, it was also said that the union home minister would make a trip to eastern Nagaland sometime in the later part of January. According to sources, the union home minister will likely also make a statement regarding ENPO demand.



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