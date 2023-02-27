Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton February 27 cast his vote for the Assembly elections.



The Deputy CM is contesting the elections from Tyui Assembly constituency on February 6.



Ahead of the elections, Y Patton urged all eligible voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the elections. “Today is a day of great significance for our state, and I urge all eligible voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes to make their voices heard. Remember, our participation is not just a right but also a responsibility towards our state and our fellow citizens!” tweeted Y Patton.



There will be a total of 183 candidates competing in the Nagaland Assembly elections following Khekashe Sumi's withdrawal of his candidacy.



Twenty candidates from the BJP, CPI, INC, NCP, NPP, NDPP, NPF, RPP, JD (U), LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), RJD (3), and Independent are competing for the State elections (19).

It's important to note that only four of the 183 candidates this time are women. The state of Nagaland has had 14 Assembly elections since its establishment in 1963, but never a woman MLA.

A total of 13,17,632 voters will exercise their right to vote in order to determine the fate of political parties and their representatives in the 60-member Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Of these voters, 6,61,489 are male and 6,56,143 are female.



Also read : PM Modi urges young voters of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in record numbers