Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Kohima on January 30 staged a protest at the party's head office in the state capital demanding a ticket for former legislator Kropol Vitsu from 15 Southern Angami II Assembly Constituency (AC).

The BJP unit also demanded to allot one seat to the party out of six seats under Kohima district.

Addressing media persons outside the head office premises in Kohima, Kohima BJP president Khrielie Üsou urged the party leaders both at the national and State levels to consider their request.

''We have six seats in Kohima and out of these we should be given at least one seat. All the BJP workers in Kohima support the candidature of Kropol Vitsu from 15 Southern Angami II AC,” he added.

He further claimed that the saffron party had given all the seats in Kohima to NDPP.

''The party workers in the Kohima district have worked selflessly and whole-heartedly for the party despite knowing the fact that we don't even have a candidate from the district,'' he added.

Justifying ticket demand, he stated that, unlike other districts where BJP was asking for three or four tickets, Kohima District Committee was only asking for one that it rightly deserved.

Meanwhile, in another development, the BJP in Nagaland Bharatiya has decided to finalize the candidate list by January 31, 2023.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asserted that the seat-sharing agreement between Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the saffron party is confirmed and cannot be altered.

When questioned if the NDPP-BJP seat sharing will be altered to the 30:30 ratio as demanded by the BJP foot soldiers, Rio said emphatically that this would not happen.

The Nagaland Chief Minister stated that his party is committed to whatever has already been agreed upon.

Also read: Nagaland Election 2023: BJP to finalize candidates list on January 31