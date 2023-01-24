Amid the scuffle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDPP, the saffron party has threatened to go for mass resignation if the central leadership doesn't listen to the voice of its leaders and members in Nagaland, said sources on January 24.

As per the sources, the Nagaland BJP state president Temjem Imna along with Deputy Chief Minister of the state Y Patton is going to meet the national general secretary of BJP party B L Santosh and NEDA convenor Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at around 2:30 pm at Guwahati Airport today.

Further, the BJP members during the protest asked central leadership which says, ''When Meghalaya has only two sitting MLAs and contesting from all 60 Mandals then why Nagaland is being treated as a state child by allowing only 26 seats out of 60 seats''.

The Nagaland BJP also raised a question as to why Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has the authority to decide the future of another state.

Meanwhile, the central committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, has decided to intervene in the latest row of seat-sharing arrangements between the BJP and NDPP in Nagaland.

As per sources, the decision of the same was taken after the protest at Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton's residence in Dimapur.

Supporters of one of the BJP's intending candidates on January 22 staged a protest at the Dimapur residence of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

The protestors were demanding a ticket for their candidate and there has been widespread resentment among many party workers against the 40-20 seat-sharing deal.

Notably, intending candidates are putting pressure on State BJP leadership to reconsider the seat sharing, demanding 30-30 seats.



Delhi is likely to take a decision on the matter will be taken before January 29, 2023.

“There is no confusion on the alliance. It’s an imaginary confusion. Last time, the BJP and NDPP fought in a 40:20 understanding, where the BJP won 12 out of 20 seats they contested. This time the central leadership of BJP has already announced the seat sharing and alliance between the two parties. Of all that remains, the discussion and finalizing the exact seats that have to be contested by each party," earlier the BJP state in-charge Nalin Kohli said.

Also read: Nagaland: Working Committee of NNPGs, NSCN(I-M) gets major boost for their commitment towards Naga political resolution