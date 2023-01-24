Apex bodies from various Naga tribes, cultural groups, and churches congratulated the “Council of Naga Relationships” working committee of the NNPGs and NSCN (I-M) on January 23 for their commitment towards Naga political issue.

“Unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of our respective agreement with immediate effect for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India” was declared by the working committee of the NNPGs and NSCN (I-M), led by Convenor NNPGs and NSCN (I-M) chairman, in a historic move.

At a meeting held on January 23 under the auspices of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), support for the joint commitment was announced, in addition to full support for the determination of the NNPGs and NSCN (I-M).

The NNPGs were also given the authority to come up with realistic strategies for moving forward in an honorable manner with no interference from either internal or external forces during the meeting.

The commitment to "explore, at the earliest, realistic ways to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political right" as reflected in "Nagas are Moving Ahead" on January 14, 2023, was also resolved during the meeting to call upon the Naga people to find a deep connection with one another, form a collective speech, and function as a whole in strengthening the commitment.

In light of this, the organizations promised to get to work right away and urged everyone to avoid making statements that caused more confusion and division. In addition, they urged all Christ-followers to support church and prayer center programs that promote peace and harmony and victory over hate, violence, and malicious agendas. In addition, they urged every Christ follower to engage in conflict and pray to God for the triumph of truth and righteousness.

The organizations also mentioned that the immediate Naga context of being "managed" by hand, both internally and externally, had taught them how to correct unnecessary things.

They asserted that the Naga people were discovering the moral center of humanity and a communal and spiritual ecology to remake their world and bring about change.

In light of the fact that all powers were put to the test and their legitimacy and power were in question, the organizations also emphasized the need for all stakeholders to avoid unresolved conflicts in current global politics.



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