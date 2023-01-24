Accusing Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led coalition government in the state of siphoning public money, the Congress has demanded the latter resignation on moral grounds following a probe of his allies.

''The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio should have resigned on moral grounds as his government siphons public money while CM Rio and his many allies face ED interrogation,'' said Mahima Singh, the media coordinator of AICC on January 23 while addressing the media in the state capital.

She further highlighted the fact that while Nagaland's High Court building, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Congress in 2007, still awaits completion, the buildings of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura were completed in 2013.

''Despite the financial sanctions worth Rs 70 crore have been sanctioned by Rio's coalition government till date, the high court building is still nowhere to be seen,'' she added.

She further alleged if the coalition government comes back to power then draconian laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code may be imposed upon the innocent people of Nagaland.

Singh further claimed that the High Court scam has become a major opportunity for operation Lotus in Nagaland and said that the saffron party could blackmail the extremely corrupt Rio government over this.

''Rio government has brought the state in the most vulnerable spot today with Nagaland emerging at the top with 90 per cent corruption, while the rate of corruption elsewhere is 40 to 50 per cent,'' she added.

She further said that if Congress comes to power, there will be more inclusivity for women and assured that her party will fight hard for the people of Nagaland.

Also read: Nagaland: Working Committee of NNPGs, NSCN(I-M) gets major boost for their commitment towards Naga political resolution