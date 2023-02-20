The monetary value of the progressive seizure made by the various enforcement agencies both Central and state from the date of announcement of the general election to Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 till February 19 2023 is Rs 45,15,99,170.

The details of the various items seized are- cash amounting to Rs 4,81,9105, liquor worth Rs 4,65,41,810, drugs worth Rs 31,30 84,530, freebies worth Rs 4,37,80,090 and precious metals worth Rs 1,665.

Nagaland's Assembly Elections are scheduled on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2, 2023.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit poll bound Nagaland on February 24, Amit Shah to visit on February 20

Election expenditure officer (EEO) for Dimapur I, II, and III Assembly constituencies Suboth Singh, appointed by the Election Commission of India, categorically said money power should not find any space in influencing voters during the ensuing assembly elections.

He said at a meeting with Dimapur district magistrates of flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), the officer in charge of the video surveillance team (VST) and video viewing team (VVT) and nodal officer of media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at the conference hall of Dimapur deputy commissioner and district election officer Sachin Jaiswal.

The EEO enquired about the ongoing election activities undertaken thus far from the magistrates and nodal officers and briefed them on how to go about ensuring free and fair elections without any inducement and prejudices.

Sharing his official number 7005155223 which has been allotted to him by the ECI, Singh said the nodal officers and voters may contact him freely anytime even at night for any doubts or clarifications.