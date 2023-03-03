The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Legislature Party (NDPPLP) of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly at its first meeting at the party's central office in Kohima unanimously elected Neiphiu Rio as its leader and endorsed him to take the prerogative of forming the new government.

The NDPPLP also conveyed its gratitude to the electorate of Nagaland for once again reposing their faith and confidence in the NDPP and the leadership of chief minister Rio by electing their respective representatives to the 14th Nagaland Assembly.

Also Read: Nagaland election update: NDPP-BJP government likely to be sworn in on March 7

At the meeting, chaired by NDPP secretary general Abu Metha, Rio and party president Chingwang Konyak congratulated and welcomed all the 25 newly elected NDPP members of the state assembly. They also urged all the members to work tirelessly for the people and fulfil the commitments made during the entire campaign period based on the party manifesto.

The NDPPLP also resolved to work with the vision for peace and development and take Nagaland towards a state of excellence, the NDPP media and communication committee said in a release.

Notably, two women were elected to the Nagaland assembly for the first time on NDPP tickets in the just concluded elections.

Meanwhile, NDPP leader TR Zeiliang asserted that the new government is likely to be sworn in on March 7.

Further, the senior leader also said that a few leaders of the NDPP party including CM Rio will be called to Delhi in a day or two for a joint meeting with the BJP high command before the sworn-in ceremony.