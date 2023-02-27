A voting turnout of 34.62 per cent was recorded in the Nagaland Assembly elections till 11 am, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 27.

The voting percentage almost jumped more than half of what it got recorded till 9 which stands at 11.89 per cent.

Voters have been making a beeline to the polling stations since morning 6 am on February 27.

Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident, although a stray incident of violence has been reported in the Bhandari Assembly constituency under the Wokha district.

There are 13,17,632 eligible voters of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women and the fate of 183 candidates contesting for the Assembly polls will be sealed today.

The state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls and 90.57 per cent in 2013.

All of the competing parties made a last-ditch effort to win over voters during the high-decibel election campaign that ended on February 25 in an effort to shift the mandate in their favor.

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