Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega rally in the state's Tuensang district on February 21 after starting his campaign in Nagaland on February 20.

The Union Home Minister who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state is slated to address a public rally at Parade Ground in Tuensang.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy CM Y Patton among others are also slated to accompany Shah.

On February 20, Shah had said that BJP Government would soon bring a solution to Naga's political issue and added that the solution is in the final stage government is tirelessly working on it.

Addressing an election rally in Mon Town in Nagaland, the Union Home Minister said that the commitments given to Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) which was seeking a separate state will be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

He also said that Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along are witnessing that the Centre has taken lots of efforts to solve the decades-old issue.

The Home Minister also said that he had visited the town of Mon for the first time and announced that he will be staying with the people of Mon tonight.

During his visit, Shah expressed his admiration for the way the Naga society respects women and credited this as the reason why BJP has appointed women Rajya Sabha MPs from Nagaland.

He also said that he closely observed Naga culture and tradition since becoming Home Minister and that the sacrifice of the Naga people for the country can never be forgotten.

Also read: Nagaland: BJP government ensures to bring solution to Naga political issue, says Amit Shah