Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio on March took oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for a fifth consecutive term after the convincing win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rio on Saturday had tendered his resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan and staked claim to form the new government in the state.

The NDPP-BJP coalition had won a clear majority in the just concluded elections for the 14th Nagaland Assembly, with NDPP winning 25 seats and BJP winning 12.

It is worth mentioning that the government formation is the second term of the NDPP-BJP coalition in Nagaland.

The other NDPP leaders who took oaths were TR Zeliang as Deputy Chief Minister, Kaito Aye, K G Kenye, Mestubou Jamir, CL Jhon, and Salhoutuonuo Krusa.

On the hand, leaders like Y Patton (Deputy Chief Minister), Jacob Zhimomi, Temjen Imna Along, Paiwang Konyak, and Bashangmongba Chang took the oath.



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